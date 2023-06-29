KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The inspector checked off half a dozen critical violations at a restaurant specializing in Korean food in Knoxville.

The grade is 75 at GoGi Korean Kitchen on Montvue Center Way in Knoxville. 75 is a passing score. Any grade of 69 and below is considered failing.

Gogi Korean Kitchen, 7818 Montvue Center Way, Knoxville — Grade: 75, Follow-up Grade: 90

The inspector writes, there were flies all around the facility. However, bugs are not allowed at restaurants.

The inspector also writes employees were not washing their hands properly. They are required to use warm running water to wet their hands, apply soap and then rub their hands together for 20 seconds, including fingertips and between fingers. However, no soap was available at the employee’s hand sink. So, they could not wash their hands correctly.

When the food slicer and knives were checked, they were supposed to be clean, but food debris was found stuck on them. In the big three-compartment sink where pots and pans are washed, cleaned, and sanitized, the inspector found no sanitizer being used.

Finally, frozen raw chicken was being thawed improperly. To slow bacteria growth, one of the methods of thawing frozen food is in the refrigerator, where it should be 41 degrees and below.

The inspector recently returned to GoGi Korean Kitchen for a follow-up inspection. All of the critical violations were corrected and the new grade is a 90.

Top Scores of the Week

Kefi, 120 E. Jackson Ave, Knoxville — 100

Sweet P’s Uptown Corner, 3029 Tazewell Pk, Knoxville — 100

Last Days Of Autumn Brewing, 808 E. Magnolia Ave, Knoxville — 100

Foothills Milling Company, 315 S. Washington St, Maryville — 100

Round 6 Brewing, 427 Whitecrest Dr, Maryville — 100

Yassin’s Falafel House, 212 Hamilton Crossing Dr, Alcoa — 98

Jersey Mike’s Subs, 375 Kelsey Ln, Lenoir City — 98

Sam & Andy’s West, 11110 Kingston Pk, Knoxville — 98

Health inspections occur, at random, every six months. However, if you notice an issue, politely let the manager know. If nothing is done, call the health department in the county where they live and report the problem.