KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The low-scoring restaurant is in the Powell community. The inspector noted quite a few critical violations.

The grade is a 65 at Caza Brava, it is on Clinton Highway. This is a failing score as any grade of 69 and below is considered failing.

Caza Brava, 5640 Clinton Hwy, Knoxville — Grade: 65, Follow-up Grade: 86

When the inspector checked, he found no sanitizer running through the final rinse of the dishwasher. It’s required to properly wash, clean, and sanitize dishes. No sanitizer was being used in the three-compartment sink, where pots and pans are washed, cleaned, as well as sanitized.

No date marks were found on ready-to-eat food in the refrigerator. Dates of first use are required, and the food must be used within seven days to maintain its wholesomeness.

Flies were found buzzing around in the kitchen at the restaurant. Insects carry bacteria. Wiping cloths which were used to clean tables, were improperly stored throughout the restaurant. They’re supposed to be kept in a bucket that has sanitizer in it.

Cold-holding temperatures were not cold enough. The temperature in the cooler was 49 degrees, but 41 and below is the required cool temperature to slow bacteria growth.

There’s been a follow-up inspection at Caza Brava. The original critical violations were checked. The new re-inspected grade is an 86.

There also been a second re-inspection at Myrtle’s Chicken and Beer on Market Square, it’s a 93. The original failing score of 64 was first upgraded to 88, according to the health department. However, during that first re-inspection new critical violations were found. During the second follow-up, all critical violations were corrected and the new grade is a 93.

Top Scores of the Week

Jacob’s Deli & Grill, 5307 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville — 100

Chops South, 7417 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville — 100

Sonic Drive-in, 4410 Western Ave, Knoxville — 100

Balter Beerworks, 100 S. Broadway, Knoxville — 100

McAlister’s, 2885 Tazewell Pike, Knoxville — 99

Blue Moose Burgers & Wings, 334 Fountain View Cir. Alcoa — 99

Zaxby’s, 1099 Hunters Crossing Dr, Alcoa — 99

Buddy’s Bar-B-Q, 2020 Bridgeway Dr, Maryville — 99

Restaurants are inspected every six months. Close attention is paid to violations that could cause foodborne illness. When those violations are checked off, there’s always a follow-up.