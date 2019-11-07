Knoxville restaurant employees fail to wash hands, food found at wrong temperatures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Fourteen violations including temperature issues, lack of cleanliness and potential food contamination put this week’s lowest scoring restaurant at the brink of a failing score.

Asia Cafe, 1708 Callahan Drive – Grade: 70

Asia Cafe on Callahan Drive scored a 70. The health department considers a grade of below 70 as “unsanitary.”

Employees were observed using their cellphones then returning to prepare food without washing their hands. Another worker used a mop and went back to preparing food but didn’t wash his hands in between.

A dirty food slicer and knives were found mixed in with clean utensils.

In a food warmer where rice was being kept, the temperature was 50 degrees below the 135 degree threshold to kill bacteria. A tub of chicken taken out of the refrigerator had a recorded temperature of 48 degrees. The safe temperature to slow bacteria growth is 41.

Other violations included no chlorine in the dishwasher, and sushi had no date marks on it as required. Asia Cafe will be reinspected soon.

Angelos at the Point, 122 Boat Dock Drive, Dandridge – Original Grade 79; New Grade: 86

A few weeks ago Angelos at the Point in Dandridge received a number of violations. It has been reinspected and the new grade for the restaurant is an 86.

Top scores of the week: