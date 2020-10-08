Knoxville restaurant raises inspection score after fixing multiple violations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A restaurant on Kingston Pike was able to raise its health score by 20 points after failing its initial inspection.
Finn’s Irish Restaurant and Tavern, 9000 Kingston Pike – Grade: 68; new grade: 88
At restaurants inspectors pay close attention to risk factors that could potentially lead to foodborne illness.
Finn’s Irish Restaurant and Tavern at 9000 Kingston Pike scored a grade of 68. That’s a failing score. A grade below 70 is considered “unsanitary” by the health department.
Several critical violations were recorded including improper supervision, improper temperatures and improper storage of chemicals.
When the inspector asked the person in charge of the restaurant some questions about health rules they couldn’t answer them. Restaurant managers are required to know and maintain the regulations.
Food temperatures were also off. In the walk-in cooler salmon was found at 50 degrees. That is way too warm. The safe cool temperature to kill bacteria growth is 41 and below.
The wash and rinse temperature of water in the dishwasher wasn’t hot enough. The temperature is supposed to be at least 120.
Finally, an employee’s medication was found over a food preparation table. That may not sound like a big deal, but medication is supposed to be store separately.
Since the initial inspection Finn’s has had a check up on the critical violations and the original score has been upgraded to an 88.
Top scores of the week:
- Taco Bell, 8516 Walbrook Drive – Grade: 100
- Salsarita’s, 5224 Broadway – Grade: 100
- Salsarita’s, 715 Louisville Road, Alcoa – Grade: 100
- Zaxby’s, 508 Broadway Blvd., Jefferson City – Grade: 100
- Taco Bell, 690 White St., Athens – Grade: 100
- Miss Lily’s Cafe, 122 Depot St., Townsend – Grade: 100
- The Abbey, 7765 River Road, Townsend – Grade: 100
- Olive Garden. 7206 Kingston Pike – Grade: 99
- Michael’s Family Diner, 2187 Trent Valley Road, Sneedville – Grade: 99