Knoxville restaurant raises inspection score after fixing multiple violations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A restaurant on Kingston Pike was able to raise its health score by 20 points after failing its initial inspection.

Finn’s Irish Restaurant and Tavern, 9000 Kingston Pike – Grade: 68; new grade: 88

At restaurants inspectors pay close attention to risk factors that could potentially lead to foodborne illness.

Finn’s Irish Restaurant and Tavern at 9000 Kingston Pike scored a grade of 68. That’s a failing score. A grade below 70 is considered “unsanitary” by the health department.

Several critical violations were recorded including improper supervision, improper temperatures and improper storage of chemicals.

When the inspector asked the person in charge of the restaurant some questions about health rules they couldn’t answer them. Restaurant managers are required to know and maintain the regulations.

Food temperatures were also off. In the walk-in cooler salmon was found at 50 degrees. That is way too warm. The safe cool temperature to kill bacteria growth is 41 and below.

The wash and rinse temperature of water in the dishwasher wasn’t hot enough. The temperature is supposed to be at least 120.

Finally, an employee’s medication was found over a food preparation table. That may not sound like a big deal, but medication is supposed to be store separately.

Since the initial inspection Finn’s has had a check up on the critical violations and the original score has been upgraded to an 88.

