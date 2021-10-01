KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A popular taco restaurant off Northshore Avenue had hygiene and cross-contamination issues during its most recent health inspection. Many of the issues would be OK in your kitchen but are considered violations in a restaurant.

Soccer Taco, 2031 Thunderhead Road — grade: 70

The score is a 70 at Soccer Taco on Thunderhead Road. That is a passing score. Any score below 70 is considered failing.

The inspector noted kitchen staff drinking out of uncovered cups. Employees are allowed to sip drinks in the kitchen but to prevent any liquid spilling onto food drink cups must have a top on them and a straw.

Several ready-to-eat food items had no date marks on them. A date of first use is required on such foods. Any food unused after seven days has to be thrown away.

Frozen sausage and seafood was seen thawing in standing water in the kitchen. The proper way to defrost frozen meat and fish is in the refrigerator.

Finally, soap and towels were not found for employees to use. Soap and towels are required so employees can properly wash and dry their hands. A reinspection of the restaurant is expected soon.

