Lack of food monitoring records drives restaurant’s health inspection score lower

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The lowest scoring restaurant this week was missing several state-required food monitoring records they’re supposed to have on hand and show to the inspector.

As a result of not having this information, the initial inspection score was rather low.

Northshore Brasserie, 9430 S. Northshore Drive – Grade: 70

Northshore Brasserie scored a 70. That’s a passing score. Below 70 is considered “unsanitary” by the health department.

Several of the critical violations marked off at the restaurant are unusual deductions.

The inspector said Northshore Brasserie had no Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points plan available. HACCP is a food safety monitoring system that is used to identify and control potential biological hazards in the preparation of perishable food, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The plan also determines critical control points in the process of food production.

The restaurant cures its own bacon and there was no variance for the special processing of curing bacon at the restaurant.

That does not mean the curing was done improperly.

The inspector also noted some food temperature violations. Feta cheese and cut tomatoes were at 50 degrees but 41 and below is the safe cool temperature to slow bacteria growth.

The Northshore Brasserie has been checked a second time. All the records are now in order and the new score is 99.

Dynasty Asian Cafe 2, 229 Interstate Drive, Crossville – Initial grade: 77; New grade: 95

Last week Dynasty Asian Cafe 2 in Crossville scored a 77 with a number of risk factor violations. The issues have been taken care of and the reinspected score is a 95.

Top scores of the week: