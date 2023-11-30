KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Food trucks and mobile units are inspected just as closely as restaurant kitchens. Half a dozen critical violations were marked down at a Knoxville mobile unit.

The grade is 71 at the Taqueria La Princess Mobile Unit in Knoxville. That 71 is a passing grade. A score of 69 and below is considered a failing grade. There has not yet been a follow-up inspection.

Taqueria La Princess Mobile Unit, Merchant Dr, Knoxville — Grade: 71

First off, the inspector writes employees were not washing their hands. Kitchen workers are required to wash their hands before they handle food. Perhaps the reason for that was the hand basin, or hand sink, had not been turned on, according to the report. The inspector reminded the manager about proper hand washing and when it’s required.

When checked, a stored food blender had visible food debris stuck to it. The manager was told food equipment like the blender must be washed, cleaned, and sanitized before it’s stored.

When the inspector checked the temperature of the pulled pork that was on the skillet, the temperature was 110 degrees. That’s way too cool for hot food. A temperature of at least 135 degrees is required to kill bacteria. On the cool end of the temperature scale, beans in the cooler were at 52 degrees. However, 41 and below is the safe cool temperature to slow bacteria growth.

Finally, the inspector found an inconsistent date marking in place. All ready-to-eat food must be marked with the date of first use, then used within seven days to ensure its wholesomeness.

Taqueria la Princess will be re-inspected soon.

Top Scores of the Week

Aretha Frankenstein, 3318 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville — 100

Moe’s Southwest Grill, 1800 Cumberland Ave, Knoxville — 100

Pizza Hoss, 7215 Clinton Hwy, Knoxville — 100

Waffle House, 309 Emory Rd, Powell — 100

Mikata Japanese Grill, 10918 Spring Bluff Way, Knoxville— 100

Olive Garden, 2540 E. Morris Blvd, Morristown— 99

Grill 73, 616 Highway 73, Newport — 99

Chick-fil-A, 1031 Hunters Crossing Dr, Alcoa— 98

Health inspection reports are required to be posted in restaurants where you can find them and read them.