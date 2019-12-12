‘Lack of managerial control,’ kitchen ‘falling apart’ at low-scoring restaurants

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A pair of restaurant managers this week had issues with health inspector questions during their review leading to lower scores.

Mexi-Wing 112 White St., Athens – Grade: 74; new grade: 95

The Mexi-Wing at 112 White St. in Athens scored a 74, a passing score. A grade below 70 is considered unsanitary by the Tennessee Department of Health.

The inspector said in his report that there was “a lack of active managerial control” at the restaurant. The manager was not up to date with health rules in other words.

Other violations included no hot water was available in the restaurant’s restrooms and the dishwasher had no sanitizer in it.

When food temperatures were checked, several were off. Wings were at 109 degrees and queso dip was 120. The required temperature is 135. As a result, 5 pounds of wings and dip were thrown out.

In the walk-in cooler, the inspector found boxes of food on the floor instead of on shelves as required.

After a second inspection the grade was changed to a 95.

Misaki Japanese Steakhouse, 8207 Kingston Pike – Grade: 76; new grade: 92

The next lowest grade of the week was a 76 at Misaki Japanese Steakhouse on Kingston Pike.

Kitchen equipment including a food chopper, pots and pans were found dirty. Rags used to clean were also left on food preparation tables.

The inspector noted the kitchen was “falling apart” and needed some repairs.

Unlabeled chemical bottles were found in the kitchen. A label is required to avoid confusion.

The manager was unaware of the five symptoms of employee illness.

Misaki Japanese Steakhouse has been reinspected and scored a 92 in its follow-up review.

Top scores of the week: