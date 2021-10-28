KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A food truck based in Lenoir City got some on-the-job training after half a dozen critical health violations were found during a recent inspection.

Hacienda Roadside Shack mobile unit, 7377 Highway 11 West, Lenoir City — grade: 70; follow-up grade: 91

Hacienda Roadside Shack mobile unit received an initial grade of 70, that’s passing. Any score below 70 is considered failing. A follow-up inspection has already been conducted.

Employee hygiene issues were among the violations found.

The health inspector observed an employee using a sink with soapy water to wipe down counters and wash their hands. Counters and tables are supposed to be wiped down with cloths that are kept in buckets filled with sanitizer.

An employee was also seen portioning ready-to-eat cheese with his bare hands. Gloves are required to be worn when such food is handled. The cheese was thrown away as a result.

Another employee was eating in the food preparation area. The manager was cited for not demonstrating knowledge of the health rules and was given some spot training as a result.

Finally, the doors of the truck were open and did not have a screen barrier making it easy for flying insects to get inside the truck.

During the follow-up inspection, all of the original violations were corrected, and the new grade is a 91.

Top scores of the week:

Gondolier Italian Restaurant and Pizza, 6951 Maynardville Highway — 100

McDonald’s, 5260 Millertown Pike — 100

K Brew, 507 S. Gay St. — 100

The Neighborhood Chef, 1203 East Broadway Ave., Maryville — 100

The Rustic Cow, 205 East Broadway, Newport — 99

Taco Bell, 2508 Jacksboro Pike, Jacksboro — 99

Stockyard Restaurant, 3035 Highway 70N, Crossville — 99

Rockhouse Diner, 2365 Annadell Road, Pioneer — 98