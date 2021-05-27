Lowest health inspection score this year: 10 pounds of moldy food thrown out at Knoxville restaurant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Numerous risk-factor violations that could lead to foodborne illnesses were found at an Alcoa Highway restaurant leading to the lowest health inspection score so far this year.

Millie’s Kitchen, 3105 Alcoa Highway, Knoxville — grade: 52; follow-up grade: 96

The grade is a 52 at Millie’s Kitchen. That’s a failing grade. Any score below 70 is considered failing.

The health inspector found violations pertaining to the proper handlining of meat, moldy food, food storage and sanitation.

Reheated meat was sitting out on the counter with an internal temperature of 92 degrees. A temperature of 135 and above is the safe hot temperature to kill bacteria growth.

Raw chicken and beef were stores on a counter top where ready-to-eat food is prepared. Raw meat should be separated from areas where prepared food is kept to avoid cross contamination.

In the refrigerator, 10 pounds of spoiled and moldy food was found. It was thrown away.

No date markings were in place. Food that’s been opened can be stored but a date of first use is required. Open food cannot be stored more than seven days.

When the inspector checked the wiping cloths used to clean off counters and tables, the cloths were dirty and soiled.

Finally, the inspector writes the manager was not performing the duties as needed to meet health standards.

The inspector returned to Millie’s Kitchen for a follow-up inspection. All 10 of the original critical violations were corrected. The follow-up grade is a 96.

Top scores of the week: