Mall restaurant managers answer health inspector with “I don’t know”

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Managers at two low-scoring restaurants had trouble answering questions that they’re supposed to know.

The first two observations on the inspection sheet have to do with questions posed to the person in charge. “I don’t know,” is not the correct response.

The Place at the Mall, 2550 E. Morris Blvd. Unit 30, Morristown Grade – 77

The Place at the Mall at College Square Mall in Morristown received the lowest health inspection score of the week, a 73. That’s a passing score. Any score below 70 is considered “unsanitary” by the health department.

Several of the violations at The Place at the Mall pertained to improper supervision.

The person in charge was unaware of proper food temperatures, cleaning methods of pots and pans, and employee health policies according to the inspector. The manager is required to know these things.

Raw chicken was thawing in standing water at room temperature, which could lead to bacteria growth. Frozen food at restaurants is supposed to be thawed either in the refrigerator or the microwave oven.

Finally, dishes were washed with a sponge and then rinsed before being put away in a rack to air dry. Restaurant dishes and silverware are supposed to be washed, rinsed and sanitized in a dishwasher — not with a sponge.

Sarku, 7600 Kingston Pike, Grade – 77; updated – 96

The next lowest grade was a 77 at Sarku in West Town Mall in Knoxville.

When quizzed by the health inspector the person in charge was unaware of proper cooking temperatures. Rice and chicken were found out of temperature. On-the-spot training was offered.

In the refrigerator, raw beef was stored over ready-to-eat shrimp. This poses a potential problem of cross contamination. Raw beef can be filled with bacteria. The manager was informed of the rule.

Sarku at West Town Mall has been checked a second time. The original score of 77 has been changed to a 96.

Top scores of the week: