KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A West Town Mall food court eatery is awaiting a reinspection after food temperatures were found off by more than 25 degrees. The improper temps and a missing manager led to a failing score.

Ruby Thai Kitchen, 7600 Kingston Pike — score: 66

The score is 66 at Ruby Thai Kitchen. Any score below a 70 is considered failing.

On the serving line, fried chicken was found at 61 degrees, but a temperature of 135 and above is the required hot temperature to kill bacteria. On the other end of the temperature scale, egg rolls were at 70 degrees, but 41 and below is the safe cool temperature.

When the health inspector asked about speaking with the manager, the employees said the manager was on break. The employees also couldn’t answer questions about the illness policy and were not washing their hands between kitchen tasks as is required.

Food preparation tables were also dirty.

Finally, food was found on the floor inside the walk-in cooler. Food is required to be stored on shelves in the cooler.

Ruby Thai Kitchen will be reinspected soon.

Top scores of the week:

Arby’s, 6909 Kingston Pike — 100

Krystal, 7215 Strawberry Plains Pike — 100

Big Orange Philly, 6625 Maynardville Pike — 100

Goodness to Go, 7664 S. Northshore Drive — 100

Paco’s Tacos, 11071 Parkside Drive — 99

Archer’s BBQ, 5415 Kingston Pike — 99

Sutherland Deli, 2608 Sutherland Ave. Suite E — 99

Windy City Grille, 2641 U.S. Highway 411 South, Maryville — 99

Subway, 9629 Countryside Center Lane — 99