McDonald’s in Karns corrects health inspection violations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The McDonald’s on Oak Ridge Highway had a few issues during its health inspection before Christmas. The popular chain restaurant has made fixes despite not scoring a failing grade.

McDonald’s, 7134 Oak Ridge Highway – Grade: 70; new grade: 95

In this new year to date there are no low scoring restaurant inspection scores to report, a great way to begin 2021.



However, inspectors return to restaurants if risk factor violations are marked down in their reports.

Late last month, the McDonald’s on Oak Ridge Highway in Knoxville received a passing grade of 70. Any score below 70 is failing.

In the last few days, the multiple violations that could cause food-borne illness were all corrected, as you see the new grade is now a 95.



Top scores of the week: