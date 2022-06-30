KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A dozen violations at the lowest scoring restaurant in this week’s health inspection reports. The McMinn County restaurant earned a 74, which is just above failing.

Mexi-wing, 112 N. White Street, Athens — Grade: 74, Follow-up Grade: 93

The inspector writes the person in charge lacked managerial control, and that the manager was unaware of the priority regulations that the person in charge is supposed to know, including reportable diseases.

For instance, food temperatures were off. On the steam table, cheese dip and rice were at 125 degrees, but 135 and above is the safe hot temperature to kill bacteria.

Also, both raw and cooked chicken in the cooler was at 48 degrees, but 41 and below is the safe cool temperature.

An open drink cup was found on a food preparation table creating the possibility of the drink accidentally spilling onto food.

The inspector also found unlabeled spray bottles with an unidentified yellow liquid inside them. To prevent any surprises, all liquids are required to be labeled.

Also, in the stock room, to-go cups were found on the floor. They’re required to be up on shelves.

The inspector has returned to Athens. Mexi-wing has been reinspected. All of the original violations were corrected and the new grade is a 93.

Top scores of the week

Babalu, 412 S. Gay St, Knoxville — 100

El Burro Flojo, 8079 Kingston Pk, Knoxville — 100

Super Chix, 6672 Clinton Highway, Knoxville — 100

Ichiban Japanese Grill, 6737 Clinton Hwy, Knoxville — 100

Panda Garden, 2423 Callahan Dr, Knoxville — 100

Stefano’s Hardin Valley Rest., 10573 Hardin Valley Rd, Knoxville — 100

Mahalo Coffee Roasters, 513 Union Ave, Knoxville — 100

Cheddar’s, 5615 Clinton Hwy, Knoxville — 99