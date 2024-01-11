KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The restaurant with the low score serves an assortment of seafood and fried food. There are more than half a dozen critical violations checked off.

The grade is 72 at Happy Garden at 1510 North Cherry Street in Knoxville. That is a passing score as any grade of 69 and below is considered failing.

Happy Garden, 1510 N. Cherry St, Knoxville — Grade: 72, Follow-up Grade: 91

The inspector watched a cook wipe their hands on a towel and rinse them in a bucket of water after handling raw, breaded chicken. Whenever raw food is handled, hand washing is required with soap and warm water before moving on to another task.

The inspector wrote that flies were present throughout Happy Garden restaurant. Flies can carry bacteria.

The inspector found large amounts of cooked food, rice, noodles, and chicken, sitting on counters and out of temperature. Some were not hot enough, while others were not cool enough. Also, the inspector wrote pans of food were stored on the floor.

The inspector found knives that were supposed to be clean. However, they had bits of food stuck in them.

Black mold was found inside the ice maker.

The inspector returned to Happy Garden on North Cherry Street. All of the original critical violations were checked and corrected. The new re-inspected grade is 91.

