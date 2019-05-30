Moldy veggies, spoiled food, bugs found at South Knoxville Mediterranean restaurant Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Moldy vegetables, spoiled food and bugs were just some of the violations inspectors noted for this week's lowest scoring restaurant.

King Tut's Grill, 4132 Martin Mill Pike - Grade: 78

This is a passing grade as the health department considers anything under 70 as unsanitary.

The inspector found moldy lettuce in the reach-in cooler and the dish machine took six cycles to sanitize. It should take no more than three per regulations.

The inspector noted multiple batches of falafels were not date marked, which is required to make sure fresh food is being served to customers.

Both live and dead insects were seen in the reach-in cooler, as well as spoiled food, eggs in this case, that was stored with food in good condition.

A wet wiping cloth was spotted by the dish station. The inspector notes a follow-up inspection will be conducted soon.

More online: Read this week's full inspection reports [PDF]

