Moldy veggies, spoiled food, bugs found at South Knoxville Mediterranean restaurant
Moldy vegetables, spoiled food and bugs were just some of the violations inspectors noted for this week's lowest scoring restaurant.
King Tut's Grill, 4132 Martin Mill Pike - Grade: 78
This is a passing grade as the health department considers anything under 70 as unsanitary.
The inspector found moldy lettuce in the reach-in cooler and the dish machine took six cycles to sanitize. It should take no more than three per regulations.
The inspector noted multiple batches of falafels were not date marked, which is required to make sure fresh food is being served to customers.
Both live and dead insects were seen in the reach-in cooler, as well as spoiled food, eggs in this case, that was stored with food in good condition.
A wet wiping cloth was spotted by the dish station. The inspector notes a follow-up inspection will be conducted soon.
More online: Read this week's full inspection reports [PDF]
Top Scores of the Week
- The Great Wok 'N' Roll, 1169 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge - Grade: 100
- Gypsy Kitchen, 5006 Brown Gap Road, Grade: 100
- Hot Rod's 50s Diner, 373 Hannum Street, Alcoa - Grade: 100
- Texas Roadhouse Bar, 180 Collier Drive, Sevierville - Grade: 100
- Subway, 2467 Boyds Creek Highway, Sevierville - Grade: 99
- Quest Hotel & Water Park - Kitchen, 317 N. Cedar Bluff Road - Grade: 99
- The Pour House Bistro, 1269 West Avenue, Suite 102, Crossville - Grade: 98
- El Rey Azteca, 3515 W. Emory Road, Powell - Grade: 98
- Baskin Robbins, 1420 Parkway, Sevierville - Grade: 98
- New Full House, 3507 W. Emory Road - Grade: 98
- Silvia's Mexican Restaurant, 2421 University Commons Way, Grade: 97
- Applebee's Bar, 207 Collier Drive, Sevierville - Grade: 97
Local News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Sevier County Emergency Management to test outdoor warning system Friday
- THP: Bicyclist hit in Claiborne County subject to hit-and-run
- Mayors of Jamestown and Fentress County say hands tied until hospital sold
- Tennessee Smokies highlight ballpark safety after Houston girl gets hit by foul ball
- Project GRAD kicks off Summer Institute
- June 8 declared Gun Violence Awareness Day in Knoxville
- Knox County Sheriff's Office investigating death of 15-year old Gibbs student
National News
-
- Border Patrol: Group of 1,036 migrants is largest ever found
- Trump announces new Mexican tariffs in response to migrants
- Lawyers: Docs show census changed to give Republicans edge
- Louisiana's Democratic governor signs abortion ban into law
- Military judge frees Navy SEAL in advance of murder trial
- Disaster bill highlights inconsistency in voting records
- Trump administration takes step toward replacing NAFTA