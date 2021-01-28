Morristown restaurant has hand hygiene, sanitation issues to fix

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Morristown restaurant is looking to clean up some of its hygiene and sanitation issues following its health inspection.

The health inspector found half a dozen risk factor violations at the low scoring restaurant. Several of the issues could potentially cause food-borne illness if not corrected.

Emma’s Asian 1, 1629 West Andrew Johnson Highway, Morristown — grade: 78

The grade is a 78 for Emma’s Asian 1 on Andrew Johnson Highway. That’s a passing score. However, a follow-up inspection is required.

Improper hand washing and the storage of food were issues at this restaurant.



According to the inspector’s review, a kitchen worker washed his hand without soap, a critically important step especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. The inspector found no soap at the hand washing station. That was quickly corrected.

When the inspector visited the men’s restroom there was no soap there either. Again, soap was added.



In the kitchen, the inspector watched a worker use a wet wiping cloth from the hand sink and clean the sushi cutting board. To maintain proper sanitation, wiping cloths are supposed to be kept in a sanitized bucket and not rinsed with water from a sink.

Food was also found stored on the floor in the dry storage room and walk-in cooler. Food is put on shelves to prevent potential contamination.

Emma’s Asian One will be re-inspected soon.

