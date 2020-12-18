Morristown restaurant in compliance after inspection finds dishwasher, food temperature issues

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — More than a dozen violations has put a Morristown restaurant at the bottom of the health inspection list this week.

The Golden Dragon on Andrew Johnson Highway was initially graded a 67, a failing score. Any grade below 70 is failing.

Golden Dragon, 3325 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, Morristown – Grade: 67; new grade: 91

While in the kitchen, the inspector watched a worker cutting oranges and handling fruit with his bare hands. The employee quickly washed his hands and put on gloves. Both are required whenever handling food.

A check of the dishwasher found no sanitizer running through it. The manager immediately corrected that problem.

When the inspector checked the ice machine, a panel was found soiled with a black substance. It was immediately cleaned.



Food temperatures were also off.

Chicken, fish and hot wings were 115 to 125 degrees. To slow bacteria growth, the proper holding temperature for hot food is 135 degrees and above.

The inspector has returned to Golden Dragon for a follow-up inspection. In that inspection the restaurant scored a 91.

Toro Mexican Grill, 670 Highway 92, Dandridge – Grade: 58; new grade: 85

Last week we reported that Toro Mexican Grill in Dandridge scored a 58, a failing grade. The critical violations were corrected, and the new inspection grade is an 85.

Top scores of the week: