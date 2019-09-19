Morristown restaurant leaves raw frog legs above banana pudding

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A customer complaint sent a health inspector back to a Morristown restaurant six weeks after a routine inspection.

Golden Dragon, 3325 Andrew Johnson Highwy, Morristown – Grade: 70

The Golden Dragon on Andrew Johnson Highway scored a 70 during the most recent inspection. The score was passing. The health department considers a grade below 70 is considered “unsanitary.”

Several of the violations marked off in the report could lead to foodborne illness if not corrected.

The inspector wrote he watched a worker carry dirty dishes from the dining room into the kitchen and start preparing food without washing his hands.

Another kitchen worker washed large containers of food in the utility sink with water and put them away without rinsing and sanitizing them.

Inside the kitchen raw frog legs were stored over banana pudding and raw fish was stored over broccoli. That is OK at home but raw food contains bacteria and placing raw food over ready to eat food raises the potential for cross contamination.

Food was also found stored on the floor of the walk-in cooler. The floor and ice machine were also dirty. The Golden Dragon will be reinspected soon.

A few weeks ago the Dairy Queen on Kingston Pike in Farragut scored a 77. The inspector went back and the critical violations have been taken care of. The new grade is 97.

