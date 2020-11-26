Morristown restaurant throws out 65 pounds of food after health inspection

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Food temperatures and improper thawing of food led to a failing score for a Morristown restaurant.

El Azteca, 4397 E. Morris Blvd., Morristown – Grade: 67; new score: 87

The grade is a 67 at El Azteca.

Using a thermometer, the inspector found food out of temperature. Cooked hamburger was found at an internal temperature of 56 degrees. A temperature of 41 and below is the safe and proper cool temperature. More than 50 pounds of hamburger was thrown away.

On the hot end of the temperature scale, cooked rice was sitting out at 117 degrees; 165 and above is the safe hot temperature for previously cooked food. Fifteen pounds of rice were discarded.

Other infractions include frozen fish and steak left thawing in water. Restaurants thaw frozen food in a refrigerator to slow bacteria growth.

El Azteca has been reinspected. The latest inspection score is 87.

