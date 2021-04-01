New Tazewell restaurant cleans up brown substance, debris after failing health inspection

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Multiple issues including a brown substance on the ceiling, garbage and lack of handwashing caused a New Tazewell restaurant to fail its initial health inspection.

Mark’s Sandwich Shop, 208 Broad St., New Tazewell — grade: 68; new score: 90

The grade is a 68 at Mark’s Sandwich Shop on Broad Street. The report says the inspector was called to the eatery because of a customer complaint.

The inspector watched a kitchen worker pick up and item off the floor then put on gloves without first washing their hands as required by health rules. The hank sink in and of itself was “inaccessible” because it was filled with food and other items.

No paper towels were available at the sink as well.

Garbage debris was found on the kitchen floor and walls and a “brown substance” covered the ceiling.

Temperatures in the restaurant’s coolers were also not up to standard. Deli ham in the refrigerator was at 61 degrees, but 41 and below is the proper temperature to kill bacteria growth. The ham was thrown away. There were also no thermometers found in several of the coolers.

A follow-up inspection found the critical violations corrected and a new score of 90 was given.

Ruby Tuesday, 508 E. Emory Road, Powell — new grade: 95

Last week, the Ruby Tuesday in Powell received a failing score of 69. The violations have been checked a second time and the new grade is a 95.

Top scores of the week: