New Tazewell restaurant fails health inspection for improper temperatures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — For the second time this month an East Tennessee restaurant had a failing health score. The inspector marked off several risk factors that could potentially lead to foodborne illness.

Mark’s Sandwich Shop, 208 Broad St., New Tazewell – Grade: 69

Mark’s Sandwich Shop in New Tazewell scored a 69. The health department considers a score below 70 as “unsanitary.”

The health inspector said in his report the manager could not answer questions about proper food temperatures. The manager is supposed to know them and enforce them.

The temperature of sliced tomatoes was 61 degrees, but 41 and below is the safe cool temperature.

On the other end of the scale, ready to serve gravy was at 99 degrees, but 135 or more is the safe hot temperature to kill bacteria growth.

In the refrigerator no date marks were found on chicken and tenderloin. The date of “first use” is required to be marked on perishable food and be discarded after seven days.

A reinspection at Mark’s Sandwich Shop is scheduled soon.

Anaba Japanese Cuisine, 9405 Northshore Drive – Original grade: 73; New grade: 95

The next lowest score was a 73 at Anaba Japanese Cuisine in Knoxville. That is a passing score.

The person in charge was unaware of health rules and illness symptoms for employees. Date marks were also absent from ready-to-eat food.

When the manager was asked about the restaurant’s Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points plan, the manager couldn’t produce it.

HACCP is a food safety monitoring system to control biological hazards for the storage, use and sale of perishable goods.

At Anaba there was no record of its plan for sushi. That does not mean there was anything wrong with the food, but there is supposed to be a record.

After a few days the inspector returned and all of the original violations at Anaba Japanese Cuisine were corrected. The new grade was a 95.

Bombay Palace, 10901 Parkside Drive – Original score: 67; New grade: 92

A few weeks ago Bombay Palace on Parkside Drive in West Knoxville scored a failing grade of 67. The inspector returned and the new grade is a 92.

Top scores of the week: