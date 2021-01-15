Oak Ridge barbecue restaurant passes inspection, reinspection coming for critical violations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A fast food barbecue restaurant in Oak Ridge earned a passing health inspection score but will have a follow-up after critical violations were found.

Buddy’s Bar-B-Q, 328 S. Illinois Ave., Oak Ridge — Grade: 77

The lowest health inspection score this week is recorded at a fast food barbecue restaurant. The score is a 77 at Buddy’s Bar-B-Q on South Illinois Avenue. That’s a passing score, but a follow-up inspection is required.

When checking restaurants, inspectors often educate managers and help them correct mistakes.

The inspector writes an employee did not wash his hands after handling money before putting gloves on to handle ready to eat food. Hand washing is required before putting gloves on, that’s a state health rule. The inspector explained the regulation to employee.



When the inspector checked the three-compartment sink where pots and pans are cleaned, rinsed and sanitized, there was no sanitizer being used. The misstep was immediately corrected.

A temperature check of sliced tomatoes found the vegetables at 52 degrees, but 41 and below is required.

Finally, the inspector writes that the manager did not demonstrate knowledge of the health rules. The inspector went over the regulations with the manager, and a reinspection is expected soon.

