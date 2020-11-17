Oak Ridge buffet gets low marks for cross-contamination issues, improper temperatures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Multiple critical violations including a lack of management control, large amounts of food found out of safe temperature parameters, and cross-contamination issues were issues found at an Oak Ridge buffet this week.

Golden Oak Grill Buffet, 401 S. Tulane Ave., Oak Ridge – Grade: 73

The grade is a 73 at Golden Oak Grill Buffet on Tulane Avenue. That’s a passing score. A score below 70 is a failing grade.

According to the health inspector’s report, management “did not have managerial control because of multiple critical violations.”

Some of the violations marked off include raw shrimp found stored over ready-to-eat food in the refrigerator. That creates the possibility of cross contamination of juices from that raw shrimp accidentally spilling on the prepared food.

Cooked noodles and chicken were also found stored at 68 degrees.. That’s way out of temperature to prevent the possibility of bacterial growth. Multiple buckets of food were found stored on the floor, another violation.

Wiping cloths that are used to clean customer tables were stored in buckets that had no sanitizer in them as well. A reinspection at the buffet is expected soon.

