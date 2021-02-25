Oak Ridge deli to undergo follow-up inspection after cleanliness violations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An Oak Ridge deli just passed its semi-annual health inspection this week and will receive a follow-up inspection to address several cleanliness violations.

The Other One, 178 Randolph Road, Oak Ridge — grade: 70

The Other One Diner and Dive on Randolph Road scored a 70. A score below 70 is considered failing. A follow up will be conducted soon to check the critical violations.

In the report, the health inspector says an employee put on gloves without washing their hands first.

The only hand sink in the kitchen had no hand soap or towels for employees. Both are required at all sinks in restaurants.

Food debris was also found on the clean dish rack, countertops, floors and walls. The manager was directed to rewash all dishes.

