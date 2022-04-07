KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Issues with food handling, eating in the kitchen and cleaning supplies were among the violations found during an inspection at a cantina-style restaurant in Pigeon Forge recently. The health inspector found half a dozen critical violations during the initial inspection.

No Way Jose’s Cantina, 104 Waldens Main St. Pigeon Forge — grade: 72; follow-up grad: 94

The grade is a 72 at No Way Jose’s Cantina. That is a passing score. Any score below 70 is considered failing. The Mexican restaurant has already had a follow-up inspection.

The inspector found a couple of issues with employees and their food. Employees were seen eating while in the kitchen. That is not allowed. Employees’ drink cups were found sitting on food preparation tables as well. Personal food and drinks should be kept away from food preparation areas to prevent cross-contamination.

At the grill a cook was seen handling ready-to-eat tortillas with bare hands. Gloves are required when handling food. A manager corrected the problem.

Grilled chicken in the hot box was at 80 degrees but 140 and above is required to stop bacteria from growing. The chicken was reheated on the flat top grill before returning to a covered pan for later use.

Points were also docked for a broken soap dispenser in the men’s restroom and wet cloths used to clean counters were left throughout the kitchen. The cloths should be kept in sanitizer buckets.

The restaurant has been inspected a second time and the violations have been corrected. The new grade is a 94.

Tops scores of the week:

Taco Bell, 7414 Kingston Pike — 100

Wendy’s, 6650 Clinton Highway — 100

The Lunchbox, 1225 Weisgarber Road — 100

Good Golly Tamale, 112 S. Central St. — 100

The Dairy Barn, 1108 Congress Parkway, Athens — 100

Shoney’s, 2810 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa — 99

Taco Bell, 3684 Roy Messer Highway, White Pine — 99

Anthony’s Pizza & Subs, 1954 W. Morris Blvd., Morristown — 98