Poor hygiene at Sevierville restaurant causes low health inspection score

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Mexican-style restaurant scored the lowest health inspection grade this week. During its initial inspection, Taqueria Don Marcos on Eastgate Road in Sevierville received a 72, that’s a passing grade.

Taqueria Don Marcos, 619 Eastgate Rd, Sevierville — grade: 72; follow-up grade: 93

A score below 70 is considered failing. Poor hygiene practices and poor supervision are some of the critical violations.

The inspector reported that he watched a cook slice raw onions with a knife while using his bare hands. Whenever food is handled, gloves are required. In the refrigerator, raw chicken wings, in an open plastic bag, were stored directly on top of ready-to-eat tortillas. That creates the potential problem of cross-contamination of juices from the raw wings possibly spilling onto the ready-to-eat food.

Finally, the inspector writes, the manager lacked proper knowledge of food safety rules. The inspector went over the regulations while at the restaurant.

Taqueria Don Marcos has been re-inspected. All of the original violations were corrected and the new grade is a 93.

Top Scores of the Week

In Knoxville, Redbud Kitchen scores 100.

Same grade, 100, at Petro’s Chili and Chips at West Hills in Knoxville.

Alice’s Diner, on Broadway in Knoxville receives a 99.

The McDonald’s in Athens also is graded a 99.

The Wendy’s in Seymour on Chapman Highway, 99.

In Morristown, the Wendy’s there is scored a 98.

The Olive Garden on Parkside Drive at Turkey Creek in Knoxville also scored a 98.

Gatti’s on Broadway in Maryville also receives a 98.

Restaurant inspection reports are supposed to be posted in an area where you can see them and read them.