Popular Pigeon Forge eatery has issues with labeling, spoiled food during health inspection

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The restaurant health inspector found a number of violations at a Pigeon Forge restaurant that could potentially cause food-borne illnesses.

Several of the risk-factor violations have to do with improper labeling and spoiled food.

Puckett’s Grocery and Restaurant, 2480 Parkway, Pigeon Forge — grade: 75

The lowest health inspection score this week was a 75 at Puckett’s Grocery and Restaurant on the Parkway. That is a passing score, however, a follow-up inspection is required.

Lots of ready-to-eat food did have date marks. However, 15 pounds of chicken salad, two containers of lettuce and two containers of spinach did not have date marks.

Food held in the refrigerator must be marked with the date it was prepared and it must be discarded after seven days.

The inspector found potato salad that had a date mark on it, but it should have been thrown away because it was past the expiration date. The potato salad was thrown away.

Spoiled lemons that were about to be served were found in the walk-in cooler. They were discarded.

In dry storage a dented can of jelly was found. The dent could potentially contaminate the jelly so it was thrown away.

Finally, a kitchen hand sink used by the cook was not running and had no soap.

Puckett’s Restaurant will be reinspected soon.

Emma’s Asian 1, 1629 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, Morristown — grade: 78; new grade: 95

Emma’s Asian 1 Restaurant in Morristown has been reinspected. Last week we reported the grade there was a 78, a passing score. Violations have been corrected, and the new grade is a 95.

Top scores of the week: