KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A popular Pigeon Forge restaurant received low marks after the health inspector found issues with cleanliness, insects and hygiene. The eatery did pass its initial inspection but a follow-up inspection was required after a number of critical violations were found.

Local Goat New American Restaurant, 2167 Parkway, Pigeon Forge — grade: 72; follow-up grade: 92

Local Goat New American Restaurant on the Parkway scored a 72 in its first inspection That is a passing score. Any grade below a 70 is considered failing.

In the report, the health inspector ordered the restaurant to call its pest control company for flies in the kitchen. Other issues were found involving the staff and cleanliness of the kitchen.

A kitchen employee was seen eating food next to a food preparation table. It’s OK to eat in the kitchen, but workers must eat away from food prep areas. Open drink bottles were also found near food preparation areas. Some employees with facial hair were not wearing coverings as required.

A check of the ice machine found a black substance built up on the top of it. The inspector recommended the manager develop a cleaning schedule for the machine.

Finally, food temperatures were off for onions, mushrooms and beer cheese. The hot foods are required to be brought up to a temperature of 135 degrees to avoid bacteria growth.

The inspector returned to the restaurant and all the original violations had been corrected. The follow-up grade is a 92.

Top scores of the week:

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, 950 Volunteer Landing — 100

Taco Bell, 2085 N. Broadway — 100

McDonald’s, 245 N. Main St., Clinton — 100

Bush’s Family Cafe, 3901 Highway 411, Dandridge — 100

Windy Hill Farm Kitchen, 1180 Poplar Spring Blair Bend Road, Loudon — 100

Los Trios, 1233 E. Tri-County Blvd., Oliver Springs — 100

Subway, 580 Tri-County Blvd., Oliver Springs — 99

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 19869 Alberta St., Oneida — 98