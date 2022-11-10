KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — More than a dozen health violations were checked off during a recent health inspection at a mobile restaurant operating out of Claiborne County.

The Hillbilly Hot Dogs and More Mobile Unit out of New Tazewell earned 64. This is a failing score as any grade below 70 is considered failing.

Hillbilly Hot Dogs And More, New Tazewell — Grade: 64, Follow-up Grade: 90

To begin with, the inspector found the entire staff eating food and sipping drinks while inside the unit’s kitchen. Neither is allowed.

The person in charge was observed touching ready-to-eat food with his bare hands. Gloves are required to be worn when handling food, Sausage being handled by the manager was thrown away. There also was no water at the hand sink but it’s required so employees can wash their hands. In addition, the utensils used in the preparation of food were dirty.

When the inspector asked about the slaw that was being served, it turned out to be homemade. It might taste great but food made from home and not in a restaurant is not allowed. A pound of slaw was thrown away. The temperature of the cooked sausage was at 71 degrees. That’s way too cool as 135 and above is the safe hot temperature to kill bacteria growth.

The inspector returned to Hillbilly Hot Dogs and More. The original critical violations were checked, and the new re-inspected grade is 90.

Top Scores of the Week

Litton’s Market & Restaurant, 2803 Essary Rd, Knoxville — 100

Wendy’s, 6918 Maynardville Hwy, Knoxville — 100

Don Gallo, 1600 Market Choto Way, Knoxville — 99

Bella Roma Pizza, 7817 Oak Ridge Hwy, Knoxville — 99

Arby’s, 5228 Clinton Hwy, Knoxville — 99

Hot Rods 50’s Diner, 373 Hannum St, Alcoa — 99

Mama’s Diner, 512 E. Tri-co Blvd, Oliver Springs — 99