Pounds of food thrown away after Newport restaurant’s health inspection

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Food temperatures led to pounds of food thrown away at a Newport restaurant during its most recent health inspection.

Maintaining proper temperatures is critical so no one becomes ill.

Family Farm, 1311 W. Highway 25/70, Newport — grade: 75; new grade 90

The grade is a 75 at the Family Farm on U.S. Highway 25/70 in Newport. That is a passing score. A score below 70 is considered failing.

The inspector found homemade gravy being heated on a coffee warmer at a temperature of 101 degrees. A temperature of 165 and above is required. Food also has to be heated on a stove. The grave was moved.

In the refrigerator, boiled eggs and sliced tomatoes were found at 57 degrees. A temperature of 41 and below is required so no one gets sick. As a result, four pounds of eggs and tomatoes were thrown away.

Cleanliness was also an issue. Utensils put away as clean were stored in a dirty container, a wiping cloth used to clean tables were not stored in a sanitized solution, and cutting boards were found pitted and dirty.

The inspector returned five days later and the restaurant was reinspected. The new score is a 90.

King Tut’s Grill, 4131 Martin Mill Pike, Knoxville — grade: 67; new grade: 92

King Tut’s Grill has also received a follow-up inspection. After the failing score last week, the new grade is a 92.

Top scores of the week: