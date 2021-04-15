Pounds of food thrown away after Newport restaurant’s health inspection

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Food temperatures led to pounds of food thrown away at a Newport restaurant during its most recent health inspection.
Maintaining proper temperatures is critical so no one becomes ill.
Family Farm, 1311 W. Highway 25/70, Newport — grade: 75; new grade 90
The grade is a 75 at the Family Farm on U.S. Highway 25/70 in Newport. That is a passing score. A score below 70 is considered failing.
The inspector found homemade gravy being heated on a coffee warmer at a temperature of 101 degrees. A temperature of 165 and above is required. Food also has to be heated on a stove. The grave was moved.
In the refrigerator, boiled eggs and sliced tomatoes were found at 57 degrees. A temperature of 41 and below is required so no one gets sick. As a result, four pounds of eggs and tomatoes were thrown away.
Cleanliness was also an issue. Utensils put away as clean were stored in a dirty container, a wiping cloth used to clean tables were not stored in a sanitized solution, and cutting boards were found pitted and dirty.
The inspector returned five days later and the restaurant was reinspected. The new score is a 90.
King Tut’s Grill, 4131 Martin Mill Pike, Knoxville — grade: 67; new grade: 92
King Tut’s Grill has also received a follow-up inspection. After the failing score last week, the new grade is a 92.
Top scores of the week:
- Captain D’s. 6722 Maynardville Highway — 100
- Miss Lilly’s Cafe, 122 Depot St., Townsend — 100
- The Abby, 7765 River Road, Townsend — 100
- Pal’s, 104 Mossy Creek Road, Jefferson City — 100
- Patriot Wood Fired Pizza, 116 Oakleaf Circle, Jefferson City — 100
- Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen, 131 Island Drive, Pigeon Forge — 99
- Pizza Hut, 516 Winfield Dunn Parkway, Sevierville — 99
- Cooper’s 2001 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa — 99