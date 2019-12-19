Powell restaurant fails health inspection

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Issues that could lead to contamination and employees unaware of heath guidelines lead to a Powell restaurant failing its health inspection.

El Mariachi Loco, 603 Emory Road – Grade: 69

El Mariachi Loco on East Emory Road in Powell scored a 69. The health department considers a grade below 70 as “unsanitary.”

Several employees were unaware of the health rules.

The inspector watched a kitchen worker prepare food with his bare hands, a restaurant violation. Gloves are required to protect food from potential contamination.

An employee was also snacking on potato chips and sipping from an open drink cup. Employees must cover their drinks and eat away from prep areas to prevent their food to end up in served food.

Food temperature was another issue.

The roast was at 47 degrees, but 41 and below is the safe cool temperature to prevent bacteria growth.

In the refrigerator, raw chicken was stored above ready-to-eat beef. Raw chicken can be filled with bacteria.

Top scores of the week: