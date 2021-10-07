KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The freezer and refrigerator at a Newport restaurant were causes of concern for the health inspector this week. Improper hygiene practices were also found during the Mexican restaurant’s review.

La Carreta Mexican Restaurant, 119 Broadway, Newport — grade: 71; follow-up grade: 85

La Carreta Mexican Restaurant scored a 71. That’s a passing score. Any score below 70 is considered failing. The restaurant has already had a follow-up inspection to correct mistakes.

In the initial inspection, a cook was seen going in and out of the walk-in cooler where they handled uncooked food and returned to the grill where he handled chicken without washing his hands first.

The inspector instructed the cook about proper hand washing practices, including washing between jobs and changing gloves to prevent the spread of bacteria.

Inside the cooler raw food was stored above ready-to-eat food which could lead to cross contamination. Juices from the raw food could accidentally spill onto the ready-to-eat food and be served to customers.

Two containers of cheese dip and salsa in the refrigerator were also found above the safe cool temperature. Both were 58 degrees, but a temperature of 41 and below is required.

Soiled wiping cloths on the food preparation table were also found. You don’t want dirty clothes on tables where your food is prepared.

After a second inspection at La Carreta, the original violations were corrected and the new grade is an 85.

Top scores of the week:

Panera Bread, 4893 N. Broadway — 100

Time Out Deli, 2012 N. Broadway — 100

Firehouse Subs, 4419 Western Ave. — 100

Salsarita’s Fresh Cantina, 6645 Clinton Highway — 100

Arby’s, 1941 Morris Blvd., Morristown — 99

Cracker Barrel, 690 Winfield Dunn Parkway, Sevierville — 99

Longhorn Steakhouse, 2410 Morris Blvd., Morristown — 98

Tap 40 Grill, 7535 Conner Road, Powell — 97