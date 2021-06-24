Restaurant on Parkway in Sevierville fails health inspection

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — More than half a dozen risk-factor violations were found at a restaurant on the Parkway in Sevierville. The pest, food temperature, and storage violations were enough for a failing score and could lead to foodborne illness.

Monster Mash Burgers, 611 Parkway, Sevierville — grade: 65

Monster Mash Burgers scored a 65. Anything below 70 is considered a failing score. The health inspector will be returning soon for a follow-up inspection.

Three pans of raw burger patties were left on the preparation line with an internal temperature of 66 degrees. A temperature of 41 and below is required to prevent potential illness. The temperature of crab dip was also off. When checked the dip was at 90 degrees, but 135 and above is the correct hot temperature to slow down bacteria growth.

The dishwasher also had issues. No sanitizer was found running through the machine. The inspector also says in their report that flies were found buzzing in the kitchen.

In dry storage, a can of chocolate fudge had a dent in the seal. While it may be OK to use at home, dents can possibly spoil the contents of a container and make people sick. The can was returned to the vendor.

Top scores of the week: