HARROGATE, Tenn. (WATE) — The restaurant with the low inspection score is in Claiborne County. The inspector marked off more than half a dozen critical violations in the report.

The grade is a 71 at Gondolier Italian Restaurant, on Cumberland Gap Highway in Harrogate. This is a passing score as any grade of 69 and below is considered failing.

Gondolier Italian, 6715 Cumberland Gap Pky, Harrogate — Grade: 71, Follow-up Grade: 91

The inspector found no sanitizer running through the dishwasher. It is required to properly wash, clean, and sanitize dishes and silverware.

Meat sauce had been sitting out on the steam table for more than two hours at 120 to 140 degrees. Since it was held out so long, it needed to be reheated to 165 degrees before being served. The inspector found that 30 pounds of sauce was thrown away.

Rice that had been cooked the day before the inspection had been in the cooler overnight at 48 degrees, but 41 and below is the safe temperature to prevent food-borne illness. The inspector found that 30 pounds of rice was thrown away.

When looking inside the microwave oven, the inspector wrote that it was soiled with “food debris.” He also found that prepared food stored in one of the preparation units was not covered from possible contamination. In addition, an employee’s goatee was not covered, He should have been wearing a beard net to prevent possible contamination due to the hair.

Now, the inspector has returned to the Gondolier Restaurant in Harrogate. The original critical violations were corrected. The new reinspected grade is a 91.

