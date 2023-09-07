KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The eatery with the low score this week is in Hamblen County with more than a dozen violations were checked off in the report.

The grade was a 74 at the Golden Dragon, 3325 West Andrew Johnson Highway, in Morristown. A grade of 69 and below is considered failing.

Golden Dragon, 3325 West Andrew Johnson Hwy, Morristown — Grade: 74, Follow-up: 89

The inspector wrote that he found live insects inside containers of rice and sugar. As a result, 25 pounds of rice and sugar were thrown away. Apparently, there was a problem with bugs because the inspector also found flies buzzing around in the kitchen. Cockroaches, both dead and alive, were also found in the dry goods storage area.

Insects are not allowed in restaurants due to the potential bacteria they carry. The manager was directed to sanitize the room.

No sneeze guard was found above the desserts on the buffet line. They’re required to prevent the possibility of germs being spread over your dessert.

Several containers of uncovered food were found stored in the walk-in cooler. The food should have been covered.

When the inspector checked the ice cream maker, the temperature of the mix was 67 degrees. The correct temperature is 41 and below to slow bacteria growth.

There has been a follow-up at Golden Dragon. The inspector checked the original critical violations were corrected. The new re-inspected grade is 89.

Top Scores of the Week

Roger’s Place, 8817 Kingston Pk, Knoxville — 100

Smash Mouth BBQ, 6659 Oak Ridge Hwy, Knoxville — 100

Chick-fil-A, 770 Winfield Dunn Pkwy, Sevierville — 99

Culver’s Of Alcoa, 270 Hamilton Crossing Dr, Alcoa — 99

Cinco Amigos, 1110 Highway 321 N. Lenoir City — 99

Ugly Mug Cafe, 108 South B St, Lenoir City — 99

Long Road Cafe, 13215 Hwy 70 N, Crossville — 98

Alamo Steakhouse, 705 E. Parkway, Gatlinburg — 97

Restaurant health inspections are unannounced and they’re conducted every six months. There is special emphasis is given to the 27 categories that could potentially lead to foodborne illness.