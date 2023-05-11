KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Half a dozen critical violations were found by the inspector at a Japanese eatery in McMinn County.

The grade is a 69 at Kibo Japanese Kitchen at 2207 Railroad Avenue, Athens. This is a failing score as any grade of 69 and below is considered failing.

Kibo Japanese Kitchen, 2207 Railroad Ave, Athens — Grade: 69, Follow-up Grade: 93

The inspector reported no date marking was found when he checked cooked rice in the cooler. The date of first use is required, and the food must be used within seven days to assure freshness. The report states that some data markings found on the front of the cooler were from December.

The temperature of rice in an unplugged cooker was 75 degrees. 135 and above is the safe hot temperature to kill bacteria growth. It was thrown away.

When he checked, the inspector found no thermometers in either the cooler or freezer. But, they are required. Shrimp was also found thawing at room temperature. You may do that at home, but at restaurants, one of the required safe methods of thawing frozen food is in the cooler.

Excessive buildup was found on the prep cooler doors, soy sauce containers and the wall by the hand sink.

The inspector found the person in charge lacked managerial control and conducted some on-the-spot training.

Kibo Japanese Kitchen in Athens has been re-inspected. All of the initial critical violations were corrected, the new grade is a 93.

Restaurant inspections, are unannounced and are generally conducted every six months. If a violation is reported to a county health department, there would be a spot inspection.