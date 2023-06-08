KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The café with the low score is in Cumberland County. Over a dozen violations were found by the inspector.

The grade is a 78 at the Dynasty Asian Café at 229 Interstate Drive in Crossville. This is a passing score as any grade of 69 and below is considered failing.

Dynasty Asian Café (Sushi Cuisine), 229 Interstate Drive, Crossville — Grade: 78, Follow-up Grade: 87

The inspector wrote that a live roach was found on the floor in the kitchen.

Lots of food temperature violations were found during the inspection. When the inspector checked the temperature of the meat that the cook was chopping up, the meat was at 70 degrees, that’s way too warm. Also, raw beef sitting in a pan was at 59 degrees. The safe cool temperature of the beef and the meat being chopped up is 41 and below to slow bacteria growth.

In the fridge, meat was found stored in regular grocery bags. You might do that at home, but at restaurants, food is supposed to be stored in “approved” containers.

When the inspector checked inside the ice machine, he wrote that there was black buildup. In addition, wet wiping clothes used to clean food preparation tables in the kitchen were not stored in approved sanitizer buckets.

Now, Dynasty Asian Café in Crossville has been re-inspected. During the follow-up, the critical violations were corrected and the new score is 87. The follow-up report also lists the restaurant’s name as Sushi Cuisine.

Top Scores of the Week

Cancun Mexican Grill, 251 Harry Lane Blvd, Knoxville — 100

Five Guys, 7531 Barnett Way, Powell — 100

Cook Out, 435 E. Emory Rd, Powell — 100

Bistro By The Tracks, 1123 N Central Ave, Knoxville — 99

Tellico Junction Restaurant, 17 W. Main St, Englewood — 99

The Smokey Q, 287 US-25w, Dandridge — 99

Varardi’s On The Lake, 1455 Hwy 139, Dandridge — 99

Chesapeake’s Restaurant,437 Parkway, Gatlinburg — 98

Restaurant health inspections are unannounced and they’re conducted every six months. Unless a customer files a complaint with their local health department. Then there would be an unannounced spot inspection.