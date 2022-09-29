KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A roach in the kitchen was one of nearly half a dozen violations checked off during a recent inspection at a Crossville restaurant.

The grade is a 71 at Dynasty Asian Cafe 2, located on Interstate Drive in Crossville. This is a passing score as any grade below 70 is considered failing. The inspector has not yet returned for a follow-up.

Dynasty Asian Cafe 2, 229 Interstate Dr, Crossville — Grade: 71

In his report, the inspector found a roach in the kitchen near the reach-in freezer, which is a violation because they’re not supposed to be in restaurants.

The inspector watched a kitchen worker rinse a bowl with water and then put it away as being clean. To properly clean bowls, they’re supposed to be put in a dishwasher where they are washed, cleaned and sanitized.

Improper handwashing was also observed by the inspector. He writes a kitchen worker rinsed his hands, but did not use soap or a paper towel to dry his hands. The worker likely didn’t use any soap because the dispenser at the sink was empty.

A can opener blade was found with food debris stuck on it and excessive grease and debris had accumulated on food equipment throughout the kitchen.

A re-inspection of Dynasty Asian Cafe 2 is expected soon. There are several perfect and near-perfect health scores.

