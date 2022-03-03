KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A restaurant inspector found roaches in the kitchen of a Northshore restaurant during a recent health inspection.

The violation is one of nearly half a dozen critical violations marked off at the eatery that serves Greek, Italian and American offerings.

Pero’s Bar and Grill, 7706 Northshore Drive — grade: 70; follow-up grade: 90

The grade is a 70 for Pero’s Bar and Grill. That is a passing score. Any grade below 70 is considered failing. The restaurant has already had a follow-up inspection.

Other health violations were marked as well as the roaches including dirty equipment and improper food storage.

A slicer was soiled. Slicers are supposed to be washed, cleaned and sanitized to avoid cross-contamination. Food was also found stored on the floor uncovered.

Utensils were found stored next to chemical spray bottles. However, chemicals are supposed to be stored away from food or utensils.

Finally, the manager was unaware of food safety rules. The inspector wrote in the report that on-the-spot training was provided to the manager.

A follow-up inspection found the violations have been corrected. The follow-up grade is a 90.

Top scores of the week:

Water into Wine, 607 N. Campbell Station Road — 100

Southern Grit, 126 S. Central St. — 100

Fin-Two, 109 Willow Ave. — 100

Five Guys, 815 Parkway, Gatlinburg — 100

Axe House Tavern, 1436 Winfield Dunn Parkway, Sevierville — 100

Michael’s Pizza Cottage, 6008 Andrew Johnson Highway, Talbott — 100

O’Charley’s, 11036 Parkside Drive — 99