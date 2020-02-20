Sanitation issues lead to critical violations at Morristown, Cumberland Avenue restaurants

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Uncleaned hands, possible contamination issues and food with unmarked dates led to low scores at two restaurants this week, including one in Morristown that failed its inspection.

The health inspector found quite a few critical violations at the Hamblen County restaurant.

Los Caporales, 1524 Buffalo Trail, Morristown – Grade: 68

Los Caporales scored a 68. The health department considers a grade below 70 as “unsanitary.”

A kitchen worker was seen forgetting to wash his hands before putting on gloves as required. The inspector watched the work put chips on a customer’s plate with unwashed hands.

In the dining room tables were being cleaned with an unsanitized dry cloth. Customer’s tables are supposed to be wiped off using a wet sanitized cloth.

In the refrigerators, cooked ham had no date mark on it. A date of first use is required. The manager did not know when the ham was first opened.

The inspector also writes no shell stock tags were available to check for shellfish that’s served at the restaurant. The manager was unable to locate the required tags which show the origin, quantity, and date of harvest.

A reinspection is expected soon.

House of Dragon, 1907 Cumberland Ave. – Grade: 72

On Cumberland Avenue, the House of Dragon scored a 72. That’s a passing score.

While employees are allowed a drink cup, the cup has to have a lid and straw to prevent any accidental spills onto customer’s food.

Elsewhere, no sanitizer was being used to clean utensils. Also, a wiping cloth used to clean tables had no sanitizer solution on it. A followup inspection is expected soon.

Top scores of the week:

Mr. Gatti’s, 6903 Maynardville Highway – Grade: 100

Applebee’s, 2916 Knoxville Center Drive – Grade: 100

Subway, 7300 Norris Freeway – Grade: 100

Wee Zee’s BBQ, 2621 Decatur Pike, Athens – Grade: 100

Cracker Barrel, 3960 Parkway, Pigeon Forge – Grade: 100

Pizza Hut, 3710 Parkway, Pigeon Forge – Grade: 100

Hard Rock Cafe, 2050 Parkway, Pigeon Forge – Grade: 100

Smoky Mountain Pancake House, 4050 Parkway, Pigeon Forge – Grade: 100

Shoney’s 3164 Parkway, Pigeon Forge – Grade: 100

Townsend Pancake House, 7767 Lamar Alexander Parkway – Grade: 100

Dixon’s BBQ365 Abel Ave., Decatur – Grade: 100

Michael’s Family Diner – 2187 Trent Valley, Sneedville – Grade: 98

