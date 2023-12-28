KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The restaurant with the low scores serves Chinese cuisine. Half a dozen critical violations were checked off.

The grade is 68 at China Lee, located at 8643 Middlebrook Pike in Knoxville. That 68 is a failing score as a grade of 69 and below is considered failing.

China Lee, 8643 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville — Grade: 68, Follow-up Grade: 92

First off, the inspector wrote an employee’s drink was found sitting beside food being prepared on a counter. Employee drinks have to be kept far away from food to prevent spillage.

Frozen food was found thawing in the big three-compartment sink. One of the correct locations to thaw frozen food is in the refrigerator to prevent bacteria growth. In addition, the inspector found cut leafy greens were at room temperature. However, they should have been in the refrigerator at 41 degrees.

When the inspector checked the temperature of the chicken it was 62 degrees. That’s way too warm as 41 degrees and below is the correct cool temperature to kill bacteria.

The inspector found food debris on a grinder, which are supposed to be washed, cleaned, sanitized and put away without food stuck on it. Finally, an open bucket of food was found stored below dirty shelves.

All of the original critical violations were checked and corrected upon reinspection. The new reinspected grade is 92.

Top Scores of the Week

Ye Olde Steakhouse, 6838 Chapman Highway Knoxville — 100

Alice In Appalachia, 18 Market Square, Knoxville — 100

Applebee’s, 5316 Central Ave, Pike, Knoxville — 100

China Jiang, 942 E. Emory Rd, Powell — 100

Hot Rods 50’s Diner, 373 Hannum St, Alcoa — 100

Foothills Milling Company, 315 S. Washinton St, Maryville — 100

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, 950 Volunteer Landing, Knoxville — 98

Sullivan’s Fine Food Restaurant, 7545 Northshore Dr, Knoxville — 98

This week there were quite a few restaurants with scores in the mid to upper 90’s. Those excellent scores mean management and staff know and follow the health rules.