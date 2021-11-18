KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sanitation issues, a live spider and improper food temperatures led to a low score during a recent health inspection at a Sevierville restaurant.

Monster Mash Burgers, 611 Parkway, Sevierville — grade: 74; follow-up grade: 93

Monster Mash Burgers received a 74 in its initial inspection. The restaurant on the Parkway has been reinspected and the critical violations were corrected. During the initial inspection of the kitchen, the dishwasher had no chlorine running through it. Chlorine is required to keep dishes and utensils sanitized.

A live spider was seen crawling around in the dry stock room. Insects and arachnids, alive or dead, are a violation of state health rules. Raw chicken was also found out of temperature. The chicken was found sitting in a pan in the breading cooler at 72 degrees. The chicken was thrown away.

Less than two weeks after the initial inspection the restaurant scored a 93 in a follow-up review.

Top scores of the week:

Knox Mason, 507 S. Gay St. — 100

El Jinete Mexican Restaurant, 770 Briarcliff Ave., Oak Ridge — 100

The Lunchbox, 607 Market St. — 100

Elegant Otter, 1123 N. Central Ave. — 100

Taco Bell, 690 S. White St., Athens — 100

El Tepame Mexican Restaurant, 506 Clinch Ave., Clinton — 99

Isaac’s 502 E Lamar Alexander Blvd., Maryville — 99

Kefi, 120 E. Jackson Ave. — 99