Sevierville Indian restaurant leaves chicken in mop sink

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Sevierville restaurant had six critical violations during their health inspection this week.

Indian restaurant Curry N More on the Parkway had a failing score of 63. The health department considers a grade below 70 as “unsanitary.”

The risk factor violations included lack of supervision, improper thawing methods and bad hygiene practices. Several of the violations on the report could lead to food-borne illnesses if not corrected.

The inspector noted raw chicken was thawing in stagnant water in the mop sink. Frozen food should be thawed in the refrigerator.

When the inspector asked the manager about food safety rules the manger couldn’t answer the questions. Management is supposed to know the rules and teach employees about the regulations.

A cook was observed touching ready to eat food with his bare hands. Gloves are required.

Another employee was seen sipping a drink from an open cup. Employees must use a cup with a top and straw.

Watermelon on the serving line was 55 degrees. The safe cool temperature to avoid bacteria growth is 41 degrees.

Wet and dirty wiping cloths were found on food preparation tables. Cloths are supposed to be kept in a bucket that has a sanitizing solution in it. The restaurant will be inspected again soon.

