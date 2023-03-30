KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The eatery with the low score is in Sevierville and it had more than half a dozen violations checked off in the report.

The grade is a 70 at Mamma Mia’s Italian Restaurant, 2467 Boyd’s Creek Road, in Sevierville. This is a passing score as any grade of 69 and below is considered failing.

Mamma Mia’s Italian Restaurant, 2467 Boyds Creek Highway, Sevierville – Grade: 70, Follow-up Grade: 95

There were a lot of food temperature violations. Marinara was found holding in the steam well at 115 degrees. 135 and above is the proper hot holding temperature to slow bacteria growth.

Cooked pasta in the cooler was at 54 degrees. However, 41 and below is the correct cool temperature.

When the inspector checked a sanitation bucket, in which cloths are held to clean tables, it did not have any sanitizer in it.

In the kitchen, a person was observed cleaning off dirty dishes, then without washing hands, started to stack clean dishes on the dish rack. In the storage room, the inspector found a can of food with a dent along the seal which could potentially contaminate the contents.

Another note stated that employee cell phones were stored on top of eggs and on the meat slicer, and an employee’s jacket was hanging on the clean dish rack.

Finally, an employee’s drink, which did not have a top on it, was found stored next to the food preparation table.

The inspector returned to Mamma Mia’s in Sevierville. All of the original critical health violations were corrected. The new re-inspected grade is a 95.

Top Scores of the Week

Freddy’s, 7614 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville — 100

Salsarita’s Fresh Cantina, 7614 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville — 100

Firehouse Subs, 7614 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville — 100

Uncle Sam’s, 115 S. 17th St, Knoxville — 100

Next Level Brewing, 700 Broadway, Knoxville — 100

Dosbros- Bearden, 4405 Kingston Pk, Knoxville — 99

Taco Bell, 11524 Chapman Hwy, Seymour — 99

Burnett Family Farm Kitchen, 4539 Standing Rock Rd, Deer Lodge — 99

Restaurant health inspections are unannounced and they are conducted twice a year. If you notice a violation, politely let the manager know. You can also call the health department in the county where you live to file a complaint.