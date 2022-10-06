KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Mexican restaurant in Sevierville earned the lowest score in the most recent round of health inspections with nearly half a dozen risk factor violations checked off in the report.

The grade is a 72 at La Catra-Chada Mexican and Latino Grill, at 737 Dolly Parton Parkway in Sevierville.

Catrachada Mexican And Latino Grill 737 Dolly Parton Pky, Sevierville — Grade 72, Follow-up Grade: 92

In his report, the inspector writes he watched a cook place raw chicken on the grill, remove her gloves then started another job without first washing her hands with soap and water.

When the dishwasher was checked, there was no chlorine running through it. But it is required in order to wash, clean, and sanitize cups, dishes, and utensils.

In the prep room, boxes of lettuce and bananas were stored on the floor. They are supposed to be up on shelves to protect them.

When the inspector checked the ice maker, there was a black substance inside. In addition, they found rust on the inside of the freezer.

Finally, the inspector writes, the person in charge, the manager, did not demonstrate knowledge of food safety and health rules.

Now the inspector has gone back to La Catra-chada Mexican in Sevierville for a re-inspection. The new grade is a 92.

In Crossville, Dynasty Asian Cafe 2 has also been reinspected. After receiving a grade of 71, the inspector returned, all of the original critical violations were corrected. The new grade is a 92.

Top Scores of the Week

Sunspot, 2200 Cumberland Ave, Knoxville — 100

Nixon’s Deli, 7419 Middlebrook Pk, Knoxville — 100

Mahalo, 3163 Alcoa Hwy, Alcoa — 100

Harvest Restaurant, 5200 Kingston Pk, Knoxville — 99

La Hacienda Deli, 511 Main St, Morristown — 99

Mcdonald’s, 402 Highway 321 N, Lenoir City — 99

Red Lobster, 1600 Parkway, Sevierville — 98

Crawdaddy’s, 762 Parkway, Gatlinburg — 98