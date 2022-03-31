KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Food-handling violations and improper food temperatures were among the violations found during a recent inspection at a Sevierville buffet. The Japanese buffet on the Parkway also had no manager in charge during the initial inspection of the restaurant.

Sakura Japanese Super Buffet, 624 Parkway, Sevierville — grade: 71; follow-up: 91

Sakura Japanese Super Buffet scored a 71 during its first inspection. That is a passing score. Any grade below a 70 is considered failing. Ten days after that inspection, the health inspector returned for a follow-up review.

During the initial check a cook was seen handling raw food before handling prepared food without washing his hands and changing gloves. The restaurant inspector also observed a dishwasher handle dirty dishes and washed dishes without washing his hands in between.

Food temperatures were also off. Raw steak and chicken were holding at 51 degrees. To prevent bacteria growth a temperature of 41 and below is required. Sushi rice did not have a date of first use clearly marked on its container. The date is required to maintain quality.

Points were deducted for an industrial-sized can opener that was “excessively” dirty as well. The machine had food debris stuck to it.

Finally, the inspector said there was no certified manager present at the time of the inspection. A trained manager with food safety knowledge is required to be present.

Sakura Japanese Buffet has already had a follow-up inspection. The violations have been corrected and the new grade is a 91.

Top scores of the week:

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, 950 Volunteer Landing — 100

Salsarita’s Fresh Cantina, 6645 Clinton Highway — 100

Inskip Grill, 4877 Broadway — 100

Chick-fil-A, 2141 Andrew Johnson Highway, Morristown — 100

Chuck’s Deli, 836 Unaka St., Harriman — 100

The Hollywood Hillbilly, 116 E. Main St. — 100

Michael’s Family Diner, 2187 W. Trent Valley Road, Sneedville — 98

PF Chang’s China Bistro, 6741 Kingston Pike — 98