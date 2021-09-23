Sevierville restaurant employees receive hygiene training after health inspection

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A complaint to the state Health Department led to an inspection at a chain restaurant in Sevierville. The inspector found issues including pests, improper handwashing and unsafe food temperatures.

Texas Roadhouse, 180 Collier Drive, Sevierville — grade: 75; follow-up grade: 95

The grade is a 75 at Texas Roadhouse on Collier Drive. That’s a passing score. A score below 70 is considered failing.

The health inspector noted a kitchen worker touched dirty plates and utensils then started putting away clean utensils without washing their hands first. Another employee was seen breading raw chicken and afterward didn’t wash their hands between glove changes, which is required.

After noting several such violations, the manager gathered his kitchen workers and explained the hand washing rules, according to the inspector.

Other infractions noted in the inspection report include a brown substance covering the top of the ice machine, flies in the kitchen, and the temperature of sour cream was at 48 degrees. The safe, cool temperature is 41 and below to slow bacteria growth.

The health inspector returned to the Texas Roadhouse for a reinspection. All of the original violations were corrected and the restaurant scored a 95 in its follow-up inspection.

See the health inspection reports for Food for Thought Sept. 23, 2021Download

Top scores of the week:

  • Inskip Grill, 4877 Broadway — 100
  • Kittrell’s Kitchen, 1190 Gallaher Road — 100
  • Taco Bell, 1982 Town Center Road — 100
  • Victor’s Taco Shop, 10826 Hardin Valley Road — 100
  • Chuck’s Deli, 836 Unaka St., Harriman — 100
  • McAlister’s Deli, 2758 Schaad Road — 99
  • IHOP, 3636 Parkway, Pigeon Forge — 99
  • Subs & Such, 248 Calderwood St., Alcoa — 99

