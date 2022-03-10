KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Improper hygiene practices were among several violations during a recent health inspection at a Sevierville restaurant. The practices could lead to the rapid buildup of bacteria.

Curry N More, 903 Parkway, Sevierville — grade: 70; follow-up: 92

The grade is a 70 at Curry N More on the Parkway in Sevierville. That is a passing score. Any grade below 70 is considered failing. The restaurant has already had a follow-up inspection.

During the review the health inspector found cut steak thawing in a mop sink and frozen fish thawing in a kitchen hand sink. The steak and fish were left in stagnant water. This method of thawing is incorrect. One method restaurants can use to thaw food is moving frozen food to the refrigerator.

The inspector also found one kitchen hand sink did not have hot water, a requirement so employees can properly wash their hands.

A chemical bottle of cleaner was also found unlabeled. The contents of chemical bottles are supposed to be labeled so there are no surprises.

Finally, no trained manager was present at the time of the health inspection. A designated person in charge who knows restaurant health standards is required to be present at all times.

The health inspector returned 12 days later for a follow-up inspection. The violations were corrected and the new grade is a 92.

Top scores of the week:

Mr. Gatti’s, 6903 Maynardville Highway — 100

Firehouse Subs, 2431 Callahan Road — 100

Salsarita’s, 10577 Hardin Valley Road — 100

Zaxby’s, 698 Winfield Dunn Parkway, Sevierville — 100

Taco Bell, 11524 Chapman Highway, Seymour — 100

Golden Roast, 825 Melrose Place — 99

Subway, 880 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge — 99

Arby’s, 822 Cosby Highway, Newport — 99