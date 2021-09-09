Sick employee at Crossville restaurant leads to failing health inspection

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An employee sick to their stomach and improper food temperatures were cause for a failing health inspection at a chain restaurant in Crossville. The restaurant has since had a follow-up inspection.

Hardee’s, 30 Highland Square, Crossville — grade: 68; follow-up score: 93

The initial score at the Hardee’s on Highland Square is a 68. That’s a failing score. Any score below 70 is considered failing.

Poor hygiene practices and improper food temperatures are among some of the violations. After seeing an employee sick to their stomach the health inspector spoke to the manager reminding them about employee health rules and the sick worker was sent home.

It wasn’t the only violation by an employee found in the kitchen.

Another kitchen worker was seen talking on their cellphone. The employee then went back to preparing food without washing their hands.

During temperature checks Philly steak portions in the cooler were found at 50 degrees. A temperature of 40 and below is the safe cool temperature to slow bacteria growth. A bag of opened, uncovered hamburgers was also found in the freezer.

Other sanitation issues include a cloth used to clean tables found in an excessively dirty bucket and a dirty men’s restroom.

The inspector has returned to the Hardee’s for a follow-up inspection and the original violations were corrected. The new grade is a 93.

